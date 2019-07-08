Who are the Democratic candidates for president?

From the moment he announced, and perhaps even before it became official, Joe Biden was considered a front-runner in a crowded field. He has decades of political experience — 36 years in the Senate and eight as Barack Obama’s vice president — and he has easily led in the polls, but not without faltering. Women have complained about his tendency to touch and hug people, prompting him to issue a statement acknowledging but not apologizing for his behavior. Last week, his nostalgic remarks about working with segregationist senators drew reproach, including from rival candidate Sen. Cory Booker.