With Ukraine inquiry, California’s Rep. Adam Schiff back at impeachment helm

As the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry enters an aggressive new phase, Burbank’s Rep. Adam B. Schiff finds himself once again in a key role in the process.

Schiff will lead Thursday’s hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, looking into the Trump administration’s initial refusal to turn over a whistleblower’s complaint about the president. Among other things, the complaint involves Trump withholding aid to Ukraine while pressuring that country’s president to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s possible opponent in the 2020 presidential election. The complaint was turned over Wednesday.

Now that the House has formally moved to begin an impeachment inquiry, it is Schiff and the House Select Intelligence Committee who will be at the center of writing potential articles of impeachment.

Other committees such as House Foreign Affairs will investigate aspects of the whistleblower’s complaint and other details that have emerged, and the House Judiciary Committee will likely make the final call on what articles of impeachment to present to the House, but the Intelligence Committee is expected to have jurisdiction over much of the actual investigation.

Several House Democrats said this week that Schiff is the right person to lead the Ukraine investigation.

“He’s extremely smart. He is a sophisticated prosecutor,” Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) said. “He’s the perfect one to lead that part of it.”

Republicans have been critical of Schiff’s television appearances and rhetoric. They demanded Schiff step down as chairman of the committee when the Mueller report didn’t live up to Schiff’s assertions that it would include clear evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.) said that Schiff has become more partisan since the Mueller report has been released and that it reflects poorly on the committee. “You’re the chairman of an important committee and you’re on national television saying the president is a mafia leader, a gangster and all this kind of stuff. It goes beyond what is acceptable,” King said.

Schiff has squared off with Trump for years now, starting with the congressman’s as the ranking Democrat on the then-Republican-controlled committee as it began its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. This year he took over as chairman after Democrats seized the House, still waiting for Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III to finish his investigation.

In the meantime he became a fixture of cable news, dramatically raising his political profile and making him one of the top fundraisers in the Democratic Party.