Politics

House Democrats subpoena Rudy Giuliani for documents tied to Trump’s Ukraine call

Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer
Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, speaks to reporters last year in New Hampshire.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Chris MegerianStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2019
12:58 PM
WASHINGTON — 

Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, has been issued a subpoena by House Democrats, who are pursuing an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

The subpoena, which was announced Monday, sets a deadline of Oct. 15 for Giuliani to provide documents to three House committees.

“Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President,” reads the letter from House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.

The letter to Giuliani cites “a growing public record, including your own statements.”

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, defended Trump during the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, then began playing a leading role in trying to convince Ukrainian officials to probe one of Trump’s potential Democratic opponents in next year’s election.

Trump personally asked Volodymyr Zelensky, the newly elected Ukrainian president, to open an investigation during their July 25 phone call.

The House Intelligence Committee is also seeking documents from the State Department, and last week it sent a subpoena to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. The panel wants, among other things, records involving Trump’s call with Zelensky and the department’s communications with Giuliani.

The committee has already scheduled five depositions with State Department officials. The first is on Wednesday with the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was prematurely recalled to Washington after facing criticism from Giuliani.

Chris Megerian
Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation, the 2016 presidential campaign and the 2015 United Nations summit on global warming in Paris. While based in Sacramento, he reported on Gov. Jerry Brown, climate change policies, California politics and state finances. Before joining The Times in January 2012, he spent three years covering politics and law enforcement at the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. He grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta.
