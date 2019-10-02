Watch live: Trump holds press conference amid impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference about the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, Trump made comments to the media as he met with the president of Finland. He reiterated that he agrees a whistleblower should be protected, “if the whistleblower is legitimate.”

Trump was highly critical though of the whistleblower report alleging he used the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.

Trump said the whistleblower “either got it totally wrong, made it up, or the person giving the information to the whistleblower was dishonest, and this country has to find out who that person was.” He then described the person who talked to the whistleblower as a “spy.”

Advertisement

The whistleblower’s report was based on information from “multiple” U.S. government officials.

