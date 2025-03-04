How to watch Trump’s address to Congress

President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in 2017, early in his first term.

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, outlining his priorities for the coming four years and highlighting the accomplishments of his first weeks in office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) invited the president to speak to the assembled House and Senate members, as well as Supreme Court justices and members of Trump’s Cabinet.

“TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!” the president wrote Monday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The speech is akin to a State of the Union address, which in recent decades has taken place after a president has been in office for a year. But rather than dwelling on past accomplishments, the joint session typically lays out his agenda for the term.

Still, Trump is expected to use the opportunity to summarize his early second-term accomplishments.

Here’s how to watch the president’s speech:

What time is it?

The speech begins at 6 p.m. PST.

Where does the speech take place?

Trump will speak from the historic chamber of the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol.

Where will it be aired?

The speech will be carried live on C-SPAN, beginning with preshow programming at 5 p.m. PST.

Most major television news networks also will carry the speech live, including CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NewsNation, NPR, Fox and MSNBC.

Who will give the Democratic response?

Following the president’s speech, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the Democratic response. Oakland Rep. Lateefah Simon also is expected to give a response from the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.