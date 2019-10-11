Turkey not ‘willing to stop’ incursion into Syria, Pentagon officials say

Pentagon officials said Friday that Turkey has given no indication it will halt a 3-day-old military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria, despite calls by President Trump and European allies for a cease-fire.

Hundreds of Turkish troops and thousands of Ankara-backed Syrian fighters have crossed into northern Syria along an 80-mile front since Tuesday, supported by airstrikes and artillery fire, Pentagon officials said at a news conference Friday.

“I have no indication they are willing to stop,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper. “I’m not surprised .… They have been adamant about making this incursion.”

The Turkish advance has thrown northeast Syria into chaos, as Kurdish forces who had been fighting alongside U.S. troops against the Islamic State have moved north to oppose the Turks while American forces, on the president’s orders, have moved south to stay out of the fighting.

“Naturally there’s a considerable amount of anxiety” among Kurdish fighters, said Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Kurdish commanders have “given instructions to some of their forces to begin moving north and we’re encouraging them not to overreact.”

As fighting in northern Syria continued, Pentagon officials sought to reassure allies in the region that the pullback in Syria did not lessen the U.S. commitment to their defense. Esper also announced that the U.S. was sending 3,000 troops to Saudi Arabia, along with two squadrons of fighter aircraft and two Patriot missile defense batteries.

Esper said the reinforcements are “defensive” and aimed at deterring Iran, which he again accused of being behind an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure last month.

The Pentagon has sent around 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East since March, officials said.