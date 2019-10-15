Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Bernie Sanders

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading voice of the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, plans to endorse Bernie Sanders for president, according to his campaign.

Her support is a major boost for the Vermont senator, whose poll ratings have been sliding as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has emerged as a front-runner in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. It’s also a blow to Warren, who was the No. 1 target for attacks by rivals in a debate Tuesday in Ohio.

Ocasio-Cortez will appear with Sanders at a rally in Queens, N.Y., on Saturday. The outspoken congresswoman emerged as a leading voice of her party’s progressives after she ousted longtime Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in the 2018 midterm election. Her endorsement of Sanders was first reported by the Washington Post.

Another high-profile liberal congresswoman, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, announced Tuesday that she too is endorsing Sanders.

“Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography,” Omar said.