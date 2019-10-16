Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
U.S. resumes assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets with El Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets with El Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco in Washington.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 16, 2019
2:35 PM
WASHINGTON — 

The Trump administration is resuming targeted foreign assistance funding for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after the three Central American countries recently signed immigration deals with Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo says the funding will support programs aimed at mitigating illegal immigration. Pompeo notified Congress on Wednesday.

President Trump had ordered cuts of more than $615 million in assistance in March.

In June, the State Department authorized the release of $432 million in projects and grants previously approved, but would not allow new funding until the three countries did more to reduce migrant flows.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
