Secret senior official who wrote anti-Trump op-ed to publish tell-all book, reports say

The anonymous writer behind the “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed published last year in the New York Times has reportedly written a forthcoming tell-all book.

The Washington Post reports that people involved with the book, which is titled “A Warning,” have said that a literary agent associated with the book verified the author is the same person who wrote the Sept. 5, 2018, column. The Washington Post was first to publish the news.

The Amazon description for the book says it will offer “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital.”

The op-ed, which the Times reported was penned by a senior official in the Trump administration, alleged that officials in the administration were working to counter the president’s “ill-informed,” “impulsive” and “erratic” instincts and “amorality.”

In an essay, the author wrote of President Trump: “The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

After the column’s publication, Trump furiously tweeted a demand that if “the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the writer a “coward” and demanded that they “do the right thing and resign.”

The Post reports that the book will be published on Nov. 19 by Twelve.