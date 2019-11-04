Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

House releases first depositions in Trump impeachment inquiry

Resolution formalizing President Trump impeachment inquiry passed, Washington, USA - 31 Oct 2019
From left, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talk during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on July 19, 2018.
(SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX/SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/REX)
By Sarah D. Wire
Jennifer Haberkorn
Nov. 4, 2019
9:10 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Lawmakers have released transcripts of two depositions given behind closed doors to House committees investigating whether to impeach President Trump.

The transcripts of depositions given by Masha Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and P. Michael McKinley, the former senior advisor to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, were posted Monday morning.

Yovanovitch’s testimony focuses on efforts by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolf W. Giuliani to influence U.S. policy in Ukraine. McKinley’s testimony focuses on politicization of the State Department.

For weeks, Trump and Republican House members have demanded the transcripts be released.

Advertisement

The three House committees tasked with conducting the interviews and gathering information will soon begin conducting public hearings.

Michael McKinley testimony
Michael McKinley testimony
Read the transcript from Michael McKinley’s testimony given to lawmakers on Oct. 16.
Marie Yovanovitch deposition
Marie Yovanovitch deposition
Read the transcript from Marie Yovanovich’s testimony given to lawmakers on Oct. 11.

Politics
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Sarah D. Wire
Follow Us
Sarah D. Wire covers California’s 55-member congressional delegation for the Los Angeles Times.
Jennifer Haberkorn
Follow Us
Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement