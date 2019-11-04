House releases first depositions in Trump impeachment inquiry

Lawmakers have released transcripts of two depositions given behind closed doors to House committees investigating whether to impeach President Trump.

The transcripts of depositions given by Masha Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and P. Michael McKinley, the former senior advisor to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, were posted Monday morning.

Yovanovitch’s testimony focuses on efforts by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolf W. Giuliani to influence U.S. policy in Ukraine. McKinley’s testimony focuses on politicization of the State Department.

For weeks, Trump and Republican House members have demanded the transcripts be released.

The three House committees tasked with conducting the interviews and gathering information will soon begin conducting public hearings.

Michael McKinley testimony Michael McKinley testimony Read the transcript from Michael McKinley’s testimony given to lawmakers on Oct. 16.