Trump looks to Senate as House prepares impeachment

The White House is expected to say Friday whether President Trump will participate in House impeachment proceedings, but all signs suggest he already is focusing on winning acquittal — and political retribution — in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House Judiciary Committee gave Trump a 5 p.m. deadline to give notice whether he or his lawyers will take part in upcoming hearings at which Democrats plan to begin drafting articles of impeachment.

The White House declined to take part in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, moving instead to start strategy sessions with key Republicans about using a prospective Senate trial to present a robust defense of the president and to attack what Trump calls “do nothing” Democrats.

Although acquittal in the Senate appears all but certain at this point, Trump and his fiercest allies may need to temper their expectations for the proceedings.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left open the possibility of calling Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), a Trump nemesis who leads the House Intelligence Committee, to testify, but he poured cold water on demands to seek his phone records.

“We’re not going to do that. When members start subpoenaing each other as part of oversight, the whole system breaks down,” he told reporters.

A Senate trial would only occur if the House votes, as expected, to make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Democrats hope to hold the vote before Christmas.

During the last three weeks of House impeachment hearings, Republicans sought to shift the focus away from Trump’s alleged wrongdoing to other topics, and the Senate Republicans likely would follow suit at trial.

During his infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked for investigations into alleged meddling in the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son served on the board of an Ukrainian gas company.

Democrats said the request was an abuse of power because Trump was using foreign policy for personal political benefit, but Republicans say they want to probe the same issues.

Graham has suggested he might call Biden’s son, Hunter, to answer questions about his work in Ukraine. And Republican senators said they’re seeking more information about alleged coordination between Ukrainian officials and Democrats.

“There are many unanswered questions that have festered for years,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

Trump’s reelection campaign has made no secret that it sees a Senate trial as a prime opportunity to counter the flood of negative headlines that flowed out of the House hearings, and to paint Democrats as abusing their power in an effort to punish Trump.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said Democrats have always wanted to impeach the president, “so they should just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose the Swamp for what it is.”

During the House hearing Wednesday, three constitutional scholars chosen by Democrats unanimously agreed that Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals qualified as impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors.

A fourth scholar, selected by Republicans, said the president’s conduct was wrong, but did not meet the high bar for impeachment. He argued that Democrats were rushing the process and needed additional evidence.

If Trump participates in upcoming House hearings, his lawyers could seek to introduce evidence or provide witnesses, a step he’s declined to do so far.

“If they had exculpatory evidence they would present it. We’re giving them every opportunity to do that,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), a member of the Judiciary panel. “They could have Mick Mulvaney [the acting chief of staff] come right now to testify. He could clear a lot of things up. But they’re preventing him from doing so.”

Trump instead appears focused on pursuing exoneration in the Senate, where Republicans will call the shots.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to reach a deal on the rules with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, but he could still push forward on a party-line basis.

The trial would be overseen by Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., appointed by a Republican president, George W. Bush.

Ken Gormley, president of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and the author of books about the investigations of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, said it would be wrong for Trump to get too comfortable ahead of the Senate trial.

“Nothing is foreordained,” he said. “You don’t know what shoe is going to drop.”

He noted that Republican support for Nixon often appeared solid before the Supreme Court ordered the release in 1974 of secretly-recorded Oval Office tapes, which revealed the president ordering a cover-up of the Watergate break-in. Nixon resigned soon after rather than face almost certain removal from office.

Gormley said impeachment is a “permanent stain” on a president’s legacy. But Ross Garber, a Tulane University law professor who is an expert on impeachment, said Trump could find a way to turn it into a campaign talking point as he runs for reelection next year.

“It may be an asterisk that a president ultimately doesn’t mind,” he said. “If the vote is as partisan as it’s shaping up to be, it may be an asterisk that Trump wears proudly and portrays as a consequence of him being a disrupter.”

Trump has tried to stonewall the House Democrats’ impeachment proceedings so far. The White House has directed some officials not to testify, and the Department of State has refused to turn over requested documents. The president’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has also defied a subpoena.

Trump has said he wanted his aides to testify but blamed Democrats for holding “very unfair hearings.”

His White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, described the impeachment process in a Dec. 1 letter as a “baseless and highly partisan inquiry” that “violates all past historical precedent, basic due process rights, and fundamental fairness.”

It’s possible that Democrats could include obstruction of Congress as a potential article of impeachment. Noah Feldman, a Harvard University law professor who testified Wednesday, said Trump’s behavior “undermines the basic principle of the Constitution.”

Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.