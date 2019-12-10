Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

House Democrats will charge President Trump with at least two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Democratic leaders announced Tuesday morning.

“We must be clear: No one, not even the president, is above the law,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). “We do not take this action lightly, but we have taken an oath to defend the Constitution.”

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to approve the articles – and potentially add more charges – during a legislative session Thursday that could last upwards of 24 hours. The full House would then vote on whether to impeach the president next week.

On the heels of Monday’s hearing to receive evidence collected over the last two months, Democrats met Tuesday morning to discuss the impeachment effort.

Democrats say Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals — which came while he withheld a promised White House visit for Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and nearly $400 million in congressionally mandated security aid for the Eastern European country — is an impeachable offense.

“The president’s continuing abuse of power has left us no choice,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which conducted the bulk of the investigation into Ukraine. “The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested.... And when the president got caught, he committed his second impeachable act.”

Republicans argue Trump was working within his authority to direct foreign policy and had legitimate concerns about corruption in Ukraine.

“There’s nothing that has actually come close to an impeachable offense,” ranking member Doug Collins told reporters after the announcement.

Collins was incredulous that Democrats would want to charge Trump with obstructing Congress during such a short investigation and said abuse of power is too broad.

“I could put anything in there: ‘I don’t like the way he talked to Congress, I don’t like the way he got up in the morning.’ Abuse of power is so amorphous,” Collins said.

Even with leadership’s announcement, there is debate among lawmakers about how expansive the articles should be. Many Democrats, particularly progressives, want to see a broad case made against the president including obstruction of justice for Trump’s actions documented in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian election interference, including trying to fire Mueller.

More moderate lawmakers, especially those who represent districts Trump won in 2016, have advocated for a targeted approach largely focused on Ukraine.