Where do the candidates in the December Democratic debate stand on crucial issues?

The Democrats vying to take on President Trump agree on many prescriptions for the country’s problems, including undoing many of Trump’s policies. But on a wide range of issues, their ideas diverge in ways large and small.

“Medicare for all” has been a flash point for the party’s competing factions, bringing heated exchanges on debate stages and accusations of naivete and foot-dragging. Beyond that issue, the candidates have also differed to one degree or another on immigration, environmental policy, gun control and how to solve persistent homelessness.

The more progressive candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, call for sweeping structural changes and say the party must go beyond the kind of policies pursued by the last two Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Bold approaches will help mobilize young people and minority voters who will propel a Democrat to victory, they say.

More moderate candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, say more incremental approaches will best move the country toward progressive goals and avoid alienating voters the Democrats will need in the general election.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang says his “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month to every adult American would go far toward solving many issues, including housing and homelessness. Billionaire Tom Steyer, who’s long put his money toward environmental issues, is positioning himself as a progressive outsider who believes “the system is broken.”

Those seven candidates are scheduled to take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday for the December Democratic primary debate. Follow the links to find out where they stand on five crucial issues.