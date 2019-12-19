L.A. Times to hold voter discussion on Democratic presidential debate

The Los Angeles Times is sponsoring a discussion Thursday with a group of California voters as they react to the Democratic presidential debate. Republican pollster Frank Luntz is the moderator.

About 25 mostly undecided voters in the state’s March 3 primary will gather in a television studio to watch the debate taking place a few miles away at Loyola Marymount University. They will turn dials to register favorable or unfavorable impressions of the candidates as they speak. Luntz, the author of “Words That Work,” will lead a conversation with the voters during commercial breaks and after the debate.

The event will be livestreamed here starting at 4:45 p.m. Pacific time.

Luntz, who was hired by The Times to run the group, is a longtime pollster for Republicans in Congress. He has provided messaging advice to senior Trump administration officials, including multiple Cabinet members, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law.

Luntz said he selected the voter group to reflect the expected demographic profile of voters in California’s Democratic presidential primary. He drew from a list of about 120,000 people who have agreed in the past to participate in focus groups, along with others who responded to ads on social media or to notices in his own social media feeds.

In choosing the participants from about 120 applicants, Luntz said he tried to strike a balance in their candidate preferences to reflect the most recent California polls, which have found former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in the top tier.