Politics

Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a lectern with two U.S. flags behind her
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol on Thursday.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Dec. 20, 2019
12:18 PM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
