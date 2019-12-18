House on track to impeach Trump

The House of Representatives intends to vote by Wednesday evening to impeach President Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress, a condemnation that only two other U.S. presidents have faced in the nation’s 243-year history.

Despite the historic nature of the vote on charging the president with committing high crimes and misdemeanors, Trump’s fate has been sealed for days, if not weeks in the Democratic-controlled House.

The back-to-back votes on two articles of impeachment are expected to fall almost entirely along party lines.

Lawmakers will spend Wednesday on the House floor making their final speeches for and against the articles. The House is expected to hold about six hours of debate and hold the final votes by about 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Advertisement

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) has asked Democratic lawmakers to be in the chamber when the House convenes Wednesday morning.

Trump, who chose not to participate in the formal impeachment hearing, lambasted the proceedings in a blistering six-page letter to Pelosi in which he denied any wrongdoing.

“You are making a mockery of impeachment and you are scarcely concealing your hatred of me, of the Republican Party, and tens of millions of patriotic Americans,” he wrote.

Centrist Democrats who for months resisted calls from more progressive Democrats to try to remove Trump from office say the president’s offenses warrant impeachment.

Advertisement

Republicans who have stuck with the president say Democrats have sullied the impeachment process by using it in a personal vendetta.

If the House votes Wednesday as expected, the articles of impeachment would soon go to the GOP-controlled Senate, where Republicans have shown little appetite for a lengthy trial.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has signaled it is all but impossible for Democrats to garner the 67 votes needed to convict the president and remove him from office.

That would be in keeping with American history. The Senate did not convict President Andrew Johnson in 1868 or President Clinton in 1999 after their impeachments.

Pelosi has tried to strike a somber, solemn tone, underscoring Democrats’ argument that they pursued impeachment because they believe it is their constitutional duty to do so.

“No Member came to Congress to impeach a President,” she wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats on Tuesday night. Their oath of office “makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty.”

Other Democrats tried to echo that sentiment.

“I think it’s a patriotic moment for all of us, whether we’re voting yes or no,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). “But for me it’s very clear, this is a reckless president, who feels no obligation to comply with the law on any level.”

Advertisement

Nearly every Democrat had announced by Tuesday evening that he or she would support the articles. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said he would support the article of impeachment charging abuse of power, but not obstruction of Congress.

Democrats pledged that they were not strong-arming their members to support the articles — and swore that politics played no role in their decision.

“No one raised their hand and swore to defend the polling data,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.).

Republicans are expected to be equally unified. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) anticipated Tuesday that no GOP lawmaker would support the articles.

“The facts are on our side,” he said.

“I believe the best place to determine the future path of our democracy is at the ballot box — not through a partisan impeachment,” Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona) said in a statement. “Now that Democrats have appeased their base, it is my sincere hope that we can get back to working on behalf of the American people.”

