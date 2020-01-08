Rep. Duncan Hunter’s seat in Congress will sit vacant, as governor says no to special election

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Wednesday that a special election would not be called to fill the congressional seat that will be vacated when Rep. Duncan Hunter resigns from office Monday.

“The Governor’s Office received Rep. Hunter’s resignation letter. Based on the timing of the resignation, a special election will not be called,” Newsom spokeswoman Vicky Waters said by email.

The 50th Congressional District — which includes much of San Diego County and a small portion of Riverside County — will be without a representative until next January.

Hunter (R-Alpine), who was elected to office in 2008, was indicted in August 2018 on 60 federal counts based on accusations that he and his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret Hunter, stole $250,000 in campaign funds, using it for family vacations, groceries, his extramarital affairs and other non-campaign uses, including airfare for a pet rabbit.

The congressman, 43, reached a deal and pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 of last year to a single count of conspiracy to convert campaign funds to personal use, a felony for which he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. On Tuesday, he set the date for stepping down.

Because Hunter did not resign until after the filing deadline, which was in early December, Newsom was given the option of leaving the seat vacant until after the November general election.

Because Hunter resigned so late and close to the state’s March primary, it also made it increasingly difficult for a special election to be conducted or for the special election to be consolidated with the primary. It is not clear whether that influenced Newsom’s decision, however.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office has been finalizing proofs of the March ballot this week, and federal law dictates that overseas military ballots go out next week.

Because of the timing of the resignation, there also would have been challenges for the California secretary of state and the registrar’s office to conduct a special election separate from the primary.

Under state law there is a relatively narrow window in which a special election could have been conducted. In this case the final special election would have to have been held in late May or early June, but a primary for the race would also have had to have occurred before that as well — probably on a Tuesday in March after the primary.

In the case of either a consolidated election or a special election voters would end up receiving mail ballots for both the primary and special election around the same time, which could confuse voters.

Voter registration in the 50th Congressional District strongly favors Republicans. There are 141,853 registered Republicans, compared with 101,927 registered Democrats and 91,946 voters who registered listing no party preference.

The week he pleaded guilty, Hunter issued a statement in the form of a staged interview with television station KUSI. He said at the time, “I’m confident that the transition will be a good one. My office is going to remain open. I’ve got a great staff. We’re going handle people’s cases and pass it off to whoever takes this seat next. And we’ll make sure that’s a seamless transition.”

Clark writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.