Rep. Duncan Hunter submits his resignation

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) has submitted his resignation effective Monday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Hunter pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to one count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, but had delayed resigning from Congress until after the holidays.

Hunter, who was elected 11 years ago, did not address the scandal or charges that brought an end to his career in the two-page letter to Pelosi and Newsom, instead listing his accomplishments in Congress and thanking constituents for their support. Hunter will be sentenced March 17 and faces a maximum of five years in prison.

A three-year investigation found that Hunter used more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for hotel rooms to entertain his mistresses, his children’s private school tuition, transportation for two pet rabbits and other expenses.

He and his wife, Margaret, who handled his campaign finances, were each initially indicted on 60 federal counts in August 2018, but each pleaded to a single count rather than face trial.

First elected to Congress in 2008, Hunter represents central and northeastern San Diego County and a small part of Riverside County. Once Hunter’s resignation is official, Newsom will have 14 days to call for a special election to fill the seat.