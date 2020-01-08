Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Watch live: Trump addresses nation after Iran missile attack on bases in Iraq

Trump addresses nation on Iran airstrikes
Jan. 8, 2020
7:57 AM
President Trump is set to address the nation Wednesday morning after a barrage of ballistic missiles launched by Iran that targeted at least two military bases used by U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. He is expected to begin speaking at 8 a.m. PST.

Iran fires missiles at two bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq

The U.S. has not confirmed any casualties from the attack on bases in northern and western Iraq, according to Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

The missiles hit the Assad Air Base, one of the largest U.S. facilities in Iraq, which houses both Iraqi and U.S. forces, in western Iraq.

They also struck a base in Irbil, in the Kurdish-governed north of the country. Both bases were already on high alert, Hoffman said, as U.S. forces braced for Tehran’s retaliation over the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

