Politics

Bloomberg details first round of his massive campaign spending

Election 2020 Michael Bloomberg
Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office in Scarborough, Maine, on Monday.
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Evan HalperStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
11:13 AM
WASHINGTON  — 

Michael R. Bloomberg provided the first glimpse under the hood of his immense spending on his presidential bid, filing a federal disclosure report that showed the former New York mayor and billionaire businessman had poured $188 million into the race in less than two months.

The spending report, covering the period from Bloomberg’s declaration of candidacy in late November through the end of 2019, dwarfs what any candidate in American history has invested in the first quarter of their presidential run.

Since the start of this year, Bloomberg has already spent many tens of millions of dollars more, as reflected in reports from firms tracking his advertising buys.

Campaign officials said the disclosure report filed with the Federal Election Commission reflects spending by Bloomberg’s operation when it had a staff of about 150. The payroll has since grown to 1,000 in 35 states.

“Our first month’s filing represents a down payment and commitment in all 50 states to defeat Donald Trump, and it shows we have the resources and plan necessary to take him on,” said campaign manager Kevin Sheekey.

Evan Halper
Evan Halper writes about a broad range of policy issues out of Washington D.C., with particular emphasis on how Washington regulates, agitates and very often miscalculates in its dealings with California. Before heading east, he was the Los Angeles Times bureau chief in Sacramento, where he spent a decade untangling California’s epic budget mess and political dysfunction. 
