Politics

Democrats increase qualifying requirements for November debate

From left, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris speak during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season, on Sept. 12 in Houston.
From left, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris speak during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season, on Sept. 12 in Houston. Candidates will have to meet a higher threshold to make the stage for the fifth debate, in November.
(AFP/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Sep. 23, 2019
12:20 PM
The Democratic National Committee is increasing the polling and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify for the campaign’s fifth debate in November.

But the increases are not as steep as those from the first and second debates during the summer to the third and fourth debates after Labor Day.

To make the November stage, candidates must have at least 165,000 unique donors across at least 20 states. That’s up from 130,000 donors for September and October.

Candidates also must hit 3% in at least four national or early state polls — or hit 5% in two early state polls. That’s a new polling pathway that DNC officials say is meant to reward candidates who may be generating enthusiasm in key states even if it isn’t registering in national polls. The requirement for the September and October debates was 2% in at least four approved polls.

