Politics

Villlaraigosa endorses Bloomberg for president

Villaraigosa
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, seen here during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for president on Saturday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Seema MehtaStaff Writer 
Feb. 1, 2020
4:59 PM
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa endorsed Michael R. Bloomberg for president on Saturday, saying the billionaire’s experience as mayor of New York City demonstrated that he has the skills to run the nation.

“I’m with Michael Bloomberg because I watched him lead America’s largest city, which has always been a gateway of hope, promise and opportunity,” Villaraigosa said. “Michael Bloomberg and I have been contemporaries who tried to bring our country together from coast to coast, to stand for the idea that the quality of people’s lives always has to come first, and that our leaders need to unite us around the notion that we’re always trying to create a more perfect union.”

Villaraigosa and Bloomberg, who will appear together at a Los Angeles restaurant Sunday morning, have a long history. They overlapped as mayors, with Bloomberg attending Villaraigosa’s inauguration in 2005. They worked together on gun control, climate change and education reform.

In the 2018 governor’s race, Bloomberg donated millions of dollars to a pro-Villaraigosa, anti-Gavin Newsom independent expenditure committee composed of charter school backers.

Seema Mehta
Seema Mehta is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.
