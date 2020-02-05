Buttigieg keeps lead over Sanders in Iowa with 86% of the precincts reporting

Pete Buttigieg holds the lead in updated results from the Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses, with Bernie Sanders close behind, according to updated partial results released Wednesday.

With 86% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., held 27% of the state delegates, followed by Sanders, the Vermont senator, at 25%; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 18%; former Vice President Joe Biden, 16%; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 12%.

It remained unclear when the Iowa Democratic Party would complete its tally of the results from its Monday night caucuses. A computer software breakdown has turned the party’s opening contest of the 2020 presidential race into a fiasco. The party’s delay in counting votes has deprived those who performed best the customary burst of momentum that Iowa produces in the week before the New Hampshire primary.

Within minutes of the latest update of the tally, the state party posted a notice on Twitter that there would be “a minor correction” momentarily, adding to the exasperation of Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir and many others.

Advertisement

“Wanted: competence,” Shakir tweeted.

The Democratic National Committee has stepped in to assist the state party in completing the count.

“What happened ... in Iowa should never happen again,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said. “We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted.”

