Who is running for president in 2020?

Who has dropped out?

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh ended his bid for the Republican nomination in February following the Iowa caucuses.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet are the latest to drop out of the Democratic contest. They join former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; self-help author Marianne Williamson; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; former U.S. Reps. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania; and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam. U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Tim Ryan of Ohio and Eric Swalwell of the Bay Area have all left the race. Booker, Inslee, Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell are all seeking reelection, and Hickenlooper will run for the U.S. Senate.