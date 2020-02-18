Who is running for president in 2020?

The presidential election is now less than 10 months away. There are eight major candidates competing to become the Democratic Party’s nominee. One prominent Republican is challenging President Trump, but many states aren’t holding a GOP primary. Here’s a look at each candidate hoping to become the 46th president.
Former Vice President Joe Biden led as front-runner for much of the race, drawing attacks from several of his rivals and President Trump. But after running into trouble in early voting states, he’s no longer leading the contest. Biden, a moderate, has decades of political experience — 36 years in the Senate and eight as Barack Obama’s vice president — which has given his rivals a long record to criticize. He has apologized for remarks about working with segregationist senators and was forced to acknowledge President Obama’s legacy of deportations at the southern border. House Democrats voted to impeach Trump for attempting to enlist the help of Ukrainian government officials to investigate Biden and his son on unsubstantiated allegations of corruption. Four years ago, before he decided not to run, Biden considered rival Elizabeth Warren as a vice presidential choice, and during the Obama administration, worked with Michael R. Bloomberg in a bid to pass gun control measures through Congress. Biden has dominated the Democratic endorsement primary, including gaining the support of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and he has so far led in polling of African American voters. After his disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire‘s contests, Biden is counting on a decisive victory in South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary to keep his candidacy on track.
~~~
Michael R. Bloomberg started his 12-year tenure as mayor of New York City just weeks after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He touts the city’s economic recovery as one of his main achievements. The former Wall Street investment banker is one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth estimated at more than $60 billion. He founded Bloomberg LP, the financial media giant, in 1981 and still owns the company. Bloomberg left the Democratic Party in 2001 to run for mayor as a Republican, switched to independent in 2007, then registered again as a Democrat in 2018. As mayor, he banned smoking in bars and restaurants; courts blocked his attempt to outlaw large soft drinks. His foundation has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to curb tobacco use in the developing world, and he has spent heavily to promote gun control and fight global warming. Bloomberg is positioning himself as a centrist; he proposes increasing taxes on the wealthy and opposes “Medicare for all.” A week before announcing his candidacy in November, he apologized for supporting a New York police stop-and-frisk program that targeted young minority men. Bloomberg is skipping the first four Democratic nominating contests in February, but has spent several hundred million dollars on advertising in other states. His first big test will be in the 14 states that hold Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.
Pete Buttigieg (pronounced BUDDHA-judge) faced unexpected early success when he launched his bid. Buttigieg recently ended his two terms as mayor of South Bend, Ind., to mixed reviews from residents of color. He continues to struggle in the polls with black voters, a key electorate for Democrats. But with centrists’ support, he finished at or near the top in Iowa and New Hampshire, whose electorates are predominantly white. He will soon face his first major tests of whether he can capture the support of voters of color. Buttigieg has run into sniping from the progressive left, a sector that views him as something of a punching bag. Buttigieg would be the first openly gay presidential nominee of a major party and has campaigned with his husband. The former Navy intelligence officer has criticized Trump over his record on stemming military suicide and helping female veterans. Buttigieg, who once worked for the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., has had success in fundraising but has faced attacks from some rivals over courting big-dollar donors.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who famously left her position at the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and then endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, has taken a sharp turn away from the progressive left to somewhere less defined. Gabbard, who became the first Hindu elected to Congress, still serves as a major in the Army National Guard. She has been a frequent critic of U.S. foreign policy and an advocate for ending what she calls “regime change wars.” She has been criticized for a 2016 Syria trip and meeting with President Bashar Assad, who has been accused of war crimes during the country’s civil war. She questioned the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Assad was responsible for a chemical attack on civilians that killed dozens. She has sued Hillary Clinton over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians.” Gabbard finished with no votes in Iowa’s caucuses and came in at about 3% in the New Hampshire primary.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar is using her Midwestern background and moderate record to appeal to audiences in early voting states. The senator, who overwhelmingly won her third term and captured rural counties Trump carried in 2016, entered the race mostly unknown to those outside her home state. But the former prosecutor drew national attention in 2018 during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh when she asked whether he had ever blacked out from drinking alcohol. Since entering the race early the following year, she has highlighted her bipartisan record as she tried to carve out space in the moderate lane. She has not shied away from criticizing her rivals, calling fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg inexperienced and liberals such as Sen. Bernie Sanders unrealistic. She has also been vocal about the unequal treatment women receive as candidates. In December, she announced that she visited all 99 counties in Iowa leading up to the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. Although she did not do well there, Klobuchar’s campaign regained momentum after her surprise third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. She now faces tests in states with more diverse electorates.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the lone democratic socialist in the race, emerged as an improbable campaign rock star by mounting a surprisingly strong but unsuccessful challenge to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race for the Democratic presidential nomination. So far, he is keeping and gaining that momentum in the 2020 race, winning the New Hampshire primary and finishing in a virtual tie in Iowa. His bid echoes his 2016 platform as he calls for free college tuition and “Medicare for all,” positions some of his rivals have endorsed, effectively splitting his progressive base. In early October, the 78-year-old suffered a heart attack while campaigning in Las Vegas but he came back with a raucous rally in New York, and small-dollar donors continue to fuel his momentum. He has said that his campaign has received more than 5 million individual donations, averaging about $18. His California strategy? Turn out voting groups like young Latinos in unprecedented numbers. The Sanders campaign said it feels good about competing in diverse states for the nomination.
San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer, a major Democratic Party donor, toyed for years with a run for public office before finally joining the race for president. He built his fortune as the founder and manager of Farallon Capital Management, one of America’s largest hedge funds, the high-risk investment pools for big investors. Since leaving Farallon in 2012, Steyer has spent heavily on efforts to fight global warming, get President Trump impeached and mobilize young progressive voters. Billionaires and Wall Street moguls are often demonized by Democratic politicians, including some of Steyer’s opponents in the presidential race. But Steyer is casting his financial know-how as an asset in a general election race against Trump, who is running in part on his economic record. A big vulnerability for Steyer is the money he made at Farallon by investing in areas unpopular with Democrats, such as coal mining and private prisons. Steyer’s lavish spending on advertising has had little payoff so far, but he’s hoping that changes in South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary. In a play for the state’s large bloc of black voters, Steyer has stressed his support for reparations for the descendants of slaves.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s sweeping array of policy proposals struck a chord with many progressives. Her campaign mantra is “I’ve got a plan for that!” She proposes a tax on the ultra-wealthy that would amount to 2 cents on every dollar over $50 million. The former Harvard law professor enjoyed a surge in support last year but her momentum has since stalled. She has also struggled with key groups such as Latinos and faced skeptics who questioned her “electability.” She had disappointing finishes in the early states, but she has said she is pushing forward. A self-declared capitalist, she calls for stricter market regulation and is known for her sharp criticism of big banks. Her $20-trillion “Medicare for all” plan drew criticism from moderates, and her subsequent explanation that she would have a two-year transition period brought flak from progressives. She has become known for jogging into rallies and for standing for hours after events to take selfies with fans; her campaign says she’s taken thousands. In her campaign speeches she tells of her Oklahoma roots and single motherhood. Before she entered politics, she doled out personal financial advice a few times on the “Dr. Phil” show.
President Trump is ramping up his reelection campaign on the heels of his impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and his subsequent acquittal in the Senate. He was accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son as Trump withheld a White House meeting and military aid to the U.S. ally, and of obstructing Congress’ investigation by refusing to release subpoenaed documents or allow current and former aides to testify. His administration has been notable for the stream of federal officials who have quit or been fired, but he has celebrated successes, including a strong stock market and low unemployment and a string of appointments of conservative federal judges and two Supreme Court justices. Trump’s reelection strategy focuses on “jobs, jobs jobs” and his immigration policies. He recently extended his travel ban on visitors and immigrants from several majority Muslim countries. He has slashed the number of refugees the U.S. takes in and sharply reduced the number of people seeking to enter the U.S. by claiming asylum, in part by forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through the legal system. Unlike other presidents, Trump filed reelection campaign papers on the day he was inaugurated and has held dozens of raucous campaign rallies, railing against critics, the Russia investigation and, more recently, his impeachment. Trump used his State of the Union address in February, which was riddled with misleading claims, as a campaign speech, vilifying Democrats and touting a “great American comeback.”
In 2016, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld ran for vice president on the Libertarian Party ticket. This time, he is challenging Trump for the Republican nomination. Weld is more moderate on many issues than Trump, whom he criticized sharply. Weld supports ending cash bail, which disproportionately affects poor Americans; he believes climate change is an “existential threat” to the world and would rejoin the Paris accord, and he supports the Dream Act to protect young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. He reaffirms a person’s right to own a gun but says “red flag” laws, which allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from high-risk gun owners, could help prevent mass shootings. He supports a flat tax rate and eliminating “excessive” taxes on businesses. In the New Hampshire presidential primary, Weld received 9% of the Republican vote. In February, he said he is continuing his long-shot campaign because “we can’t let [Trump] stomp all over our constitutional rights.”
Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh ended his bid for the Republican nomination in February following the Iowa caucuses.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet are the latest to drop out of the Democratic contest. They join former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; self-help author Marianne Williamson; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; former U.S. Reps. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania; and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam. U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Tim Ryan of Ohio and Eric Swalwell of the Bay Area have all left the race. Booker, Inslee, Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell are all seeking reelection, and Hickenlooper will run for the U.S. Senate.
-
Many of the Democratic candidates for president rarely mention the housing crisis. Some have released bold plans; others have so far promised little or nothing.
-
The Democratic presidential candidates all have robust climate action agendas. The differences lie in how far, how fast and how much to spend.
-
Assault weapons bans, red flag laws, gun buybacks: Here’s where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on combating gun violence.
-
Where do the Democratic presidential candidates stand on Medicare for all, abortion and combatting the opioid crisis?
-
Dreamers, the border wall, asylum seekers, refugees: Where do the Democratic candidates for president stand on immigration issues?