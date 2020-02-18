Federal judges reportedly call emergency meeting in wake of Roger Stone case intervention

The Federal Judges Assn. will host an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the intervention of the Department of Justice and President Trump in the sentencing of longtime Republican operative Roger Stone, according to USA Today.

The group was set to meet later this spring, but its leader, Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, told USA Today the group “could not wait” to discuss the actions of Atty. Gen. William Barr and Trump in Stone’s sentencing.

Top career prosecutors initially recommended Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House investigation. After Trump described the recommendations as a “miscarriage of justice,” the department indicated it would relax its recommendations, leading all four career prosecutors on the case to resign. One left the department entirely.

Rufe said the conference call meeting would consist of 15 to 20 officers and members of the association’s executive committee, adding that she did not know whether the association would share the results.

The nearly 40-year-old voluntary association advocates for federal judiciary independence.

Rufe told USA Today that the association was “not inclined to get involved with an ongoing case,” but was supportive of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the trial. “I am not concerned with how a particular judge will rule,” said Rufe, who was appointed by George W. Bush in 2002. “We are supportive of any federal judge who does what is required.”

Jackson has found herself the subject of the president’s ire.

Trump last week questioned her treatment of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, whom she jailed prior to his convictions after he attempted witness tampering.

“Is this the judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something not even mobster Al Capone had to endure?” Trump tweeted.“How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

Stone’s sentencing, scheduled for Thursday, comes as his attorneys are requesting a new trial, alleging “significant bias” from one juror.

Jackson gave U.S. prosecutors until today to respond.

The motion came one day after Trump tweeted that “it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

On Sunday, more than 2,000 former Justice Department officials submitted a letter calling on Barr to resign for ignoring the “long-standing practice” of not allowing political influence in legal decisions.