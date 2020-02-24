Trump arrives in India, addresses huge rally crowd

President Trump addressed the largest crowd of his political career here Monday afternoon, celebrating the health of the world’s oldest and largest democracies and the relationship between them during a speech to a stadium crowd of more than 100,000.

Speaking in 86 degree heat, Trump avoided the more charged, controversial rhetoric that typically marks his rally speeches back home, but there was no absence of hyperbole as he lavished praise on his host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bragged about the strength of the U.S. economy and military, and offered optimism about a growing partnership and increased cooperation between the two nations.

“India’s rise as a prosperous and independent nation is an example to every nation in the world and one of the most outstanding achievements of our century,” Trump said. “It’s all the more inspiring because you have done it as a democratic country. You have done it as a peaceful country. You have done it as a tolerant country.”

Although Trump and Modi both spoke about the shared value of diversity, there was no mention by either of India’s controversial 2019 citizenship law, which discriminates on the basis of religion, prioritizing other South Asian faiths over Islam.

The two leaders took the stage, enclosed in bulletproof glass in front of a large video board, at 1:40 p.m. local time to huge cheers from a crowd that had been dancing to their walk-up song, “Macho Man.” The two leaders embraced and Modi grabbed Trump’s hand and held up their arms together.

Modi, introduced over the public address system as as “the dynamic and dedicated” leader “of the new India,” introduced Trump by shouting “Namaste, Trump!” and “India-U.S. friendship!” several times, welcoming him “on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.”

Although the three presidents prior to Trump all visited India while in office, Modi said Trump’s visit “imparts a new sweetness and closeness of family ties to the relationship” and said it is “no longer just another partnership — it is a far greater and closer relationship.”

And he praised Trump as a person who “thinks big,” telling the crowd that “what he has done for realizing the ‘American Dream’ is well known.”

Trump began by thanking the crowd and expressing America’s love and respect for India. “From this day on, India will always hold a very special place in our hearts,” he said.

He returned the favor, celebrating Modi’s rise from his early days as a tea seller in Ahmedabad and calling him “living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything, anything at all, anything they want.” And he touted the prime minister’s domestic accomplishments, including investments in infrastructure, expanding access to electricity in rural areas and an effort to lift millions of people out of poverty.

“Everybody loves him, but I will tell you this — he’s very tough,” Trump said.

The rally — which, like Trump’s rallies back home, began with Elton John on the loudspeakers and ended with the Rolling Stones — was the first big event at the new open-air Motera Stadium, a newly constructed 110,000-seat cricket ground that is now the world’s largest.

The crowd was a sea of white, as attendees were given hats emblazoned with the logo for the “Namaste, Trump” event.

The event alone was enough to lure the president to fly all the way to India for the official state visit, even though the two days of meetings between Trump and Modi are unlikely to yield any major bilateral agreements between the two countries aside from $3.5 billion in defense contracts that will be formally announced on Tuesday.

Trump, who headed from the rally for an afternoon visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, arrived in Ahmedabad to tremendous fanfare, as he stepped off Air Force One around noon local time to be greeted by Modi, who led him and First Lady Melania Trump down a red carpet lined with uniformed soldiers and dancers and drummers dressed in traditional Indian garb.

Tens of thousands of people gathered behind barricades to glimpse the president’s motorcade, which rolled down the empty streets at the pace of a parade float past lines of flag-waving dancers and women in colorful saris. And all around the airport and along the drive were massive billboards and signs showing Trump and Modi’s faces with slogans celebrating the visit: “Two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion” several of them read. Life-sized, full color cutouts of Trump, giving a thumbs up, and Modi hung high on lampposts along the route.

Advertisement

Prior to departing, Trump didn’t hide his excitement last week about the scale of the event and fanfare Modi promised to deliver, telling reporters that the crowd was likely to amount to around 10 million people. In reality, the crowd outside the stadium numbered around the same as the cricket ground’s capacity, just over 100,000.

Before heading to the rally, Trump made a stop at a different sort of place, the Sabarmati Ashram (a spiritual hermitage or monastery) where Mahatma Gandhi, who like Modi was from Ahmedabad, lived for 15 years with his wife until his historic 241-mile march in 1930, when he walked to Dandi in protest of British sugar policies and vowed never to return until India was granted independence.

With Modi as his guide, the president and his wife observed Gandhi’s humble living quarters and even sat on the ground for a moment at his old spinning wheel that he used to make the simple natural cloth garments that he wore.

Trump, wearing a white cloth scarf over his dark suit and gold tie, also scrawled his signature in the ashram’s official guest book.