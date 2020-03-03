Frustrated voters light up Twitter after waiting hours at L.A. County vote centers

The polls officially closed at 8 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary election. But thousands of L.A. County voters decided to wait to cast their ballots anyway.

While they waited — in some cases for hours — many took to Twitter to share photos and videos of their voting centers and to urge others to #StayinLine. California’s Voter Bill of Rights states that anyone who is already in line by the time the polls close still has the right to vote.

Super Tuesday marked the first test of L.A. County’s new voting system, which cost $300 million and took years for officials to implement.

.@JoshuaRush distributing water to the over 500 students currently in line at UCLA waiting to vote. Many are first time voters and have waited for over 3 hours in line #SuperTuesday



Thank you students please #StayinLine pic.twitter.com/q2to8F1td3 — Sophia “VOTE” Armen (@SophiaArmen) March 4, 2020

In West Hollywood, one voter reported a wait of 80 minutes.

Hundreds of people in West Hollywood. This is looking backward. Been waiting about an hour and 20 minutes, but people have been patient and diligently waiting. pic.twitter.com/3r4FX2bMna — Kirbie “Baby Yoda Stan” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) March 4, 2020

At the Manhattan Beach Library, the wait at about 7:45 p.m. was estimated to be 120 to 140 minutes.

In Eagle Rock, some voters were waiting for up to 45 minutes.

A lot of calm determined people in Eagle Rock pic.twitter.com/Rh1G26sgOp — fresafresca (@fresafresca3000) March 4, 2020

At a vote center in Pomona, those in line “seemed determined to stay and vote.”

A video taken by Jackie Albrektson showed a line at a South Pasadena voting center stretching past the entrance after 8 p.m.

This is my wife walking out dog in South Pas at 8:10 PM. pic.twitter.com/Tm6VmT9KGi — Josh (@JalbyMD) March 4, 2020

One good Samaritan brought refreshments to would-be voters who were still in line nearly half an hour after the polls closed.