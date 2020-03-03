Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Frustrated voters light up Twitter after waiting hours at L.A. County vote centers

The line to vote at the El Sereno Senior Center
The line to vote at the El Sereno Senior Center on Tuesday.
(Andrew Campa / Los Angeles Times)
By Diya Chacko
Mary Kate Metivier
March 3, 2020
9:14 PM
The polls officially closed at 8 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary election. But thousands of L.A. County voters decided to wait to cast their ballots anyway.

While they waited — in some cases for hours — many took to Twitter to share photos and videos of their voting centers and to urge others to #StayinLine. California’s Voter Bill of Rights states that anyone who is already in line by the time the polls close still has the right to vote.

Super Tuesday marked the first test of L.A. County’s new voting system, which cost $300 million and took years for officials to implement.

In West Hollywood, one voter reported a wait of 80 minutes.

At the Manhattan Beach Library, the wait at about 7:45 p.m. was estimated to be 120 to 140 minutes.

In Eagle Rock, some voters were waiting for up to 45 minutes.

At a vote center in Pomona, those in line “seemed determined to stay and vote.”

A video taken by Jackie Albrektson showed a line at a South Pasadena voting center stretching past the entrance after 8 p.m.

One good Samaritan brought refreshments to would-be voters who were still in line nearly half an hour after the polls closed.

Diya Chacko
Diya Chacko is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times Metro desk.
Mary Kate Metivier
Mary Kate Metivier is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the Kansas City Star. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
