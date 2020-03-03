Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Did you vote at an L.A. County vote center? Share your experience

A voter at a mobile vote center in Grand Park
Maral Karaccusian, right, votes at a mobile vote center in Grand Park on Feb. 27.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
March 3, 2020
7 AM
The first major test of L.A. County’s new vote centers will come Tuesday, when residents proceed to the polls to vote in California’s presidential primary.

The vote centers are part of a $300-million overhaul to replace the polling places used in previous elections, reducing more than 4,500 locations to just under 1,000, but giving voters more flexibility to choose their polling place.

Now you can vote anywhere in L.A. County. Find a location
The Times wants to hear about your experience voting in-person at an L.A. County vote center. Share your thoughts — the good, the bad and especially the surprising — in the form below.

