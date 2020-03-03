Did you vote at an L.A. County vote center? Share your experience

The first major test of L.A. County’s new vote centers will come Tuesday, when residents proceed to the polls to vote in California’s presidential primary.

The vote centers are part of a $300-million overhaul to replace the polling places used in previous elections, reducing more than 4,500 locations to just under 1,000, but giving voters more flexibility to choose their polling place.

The Times wants to hear about your experience voting in-person at an L.A. County vote center. Share your thoughts — the good, the bad and especially the surprising — in the form below.