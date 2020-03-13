Louisiana delays presidential primary because of the coronavirus

The state of Louisiana is delaying its April 4 presidential primary because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported Friday.

A spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards told the Advocate newspaper that the move is an “extraordinary measure but one we feel is prudent.”

“Our poll workers are, by large, elderly, over the age of 70, and we think it is unsafe for them to be monitoring the election,” said the spokeswoman, Christina Stephens. “We don’t think we would have enough poll workers ... and we think we should be discouraging people from congregating in that way.”

The secretary of state was set to hold a news conference Friday.

This story will be updated.