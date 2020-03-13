Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Louisiana delays presidential primary because of the coronavirus

New Orleans’ Jackson Square
Louisiana is postponing its presidential primary, which had been scheduled for next month. Above, New Orleans’ Jackson Square.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Matt PearceStaff Writer 
March 13, 2020
9:27 AM
The state of Louisiana is delaying its April 4 presidential primary because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported Friday.

A spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards told the Advocate newspaper that the move is an “extraordinary measure but one we feel is prudent.”

“Our poll workers are, by large, elderly, over the age of 70, and we think it is unsafe for them to be monitoring the election,” said the spokeswoman, Christina Stephens. “We don’t think we would have enough poll workers ... and we think we should be discouraging people from congregating in that way.”

The secretary of state was set to hold a news conference Friday.

This story will be updated.

Matt Pearce
Matt Pearce is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential election.
