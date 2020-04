A series of cross burnings 30 years ago led the residents of Dubuque, Iowa, to ask, “Why do we hate?” In the lead-up to the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses, L.A. Times reporter Tyrone Beason traveled to Dubuque to find out whether its efforts to confront racism and inequality are working, and what the rest of the country can learn from its example.

