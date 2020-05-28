Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto withdraws from Biden VP consideration

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Associated Press
May 28, 2020
3:47 PM
LAS VEGAS — 

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said Thursday that she’s not interested in serving as a running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cortez Masto, who in 2016 became the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, said in a statement that she supports the former vice president and will work tirelessly to get him elected but does not want to join the presidential ticket.

“It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate, but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration,” she said in a statement. “Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis, and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet.”

Cortez Masto is one of more than 10 women whose names have been suggested as possible running mates for Biden, who has committed to picking a woman.

Cortez Masto, 56, was one of the highest-profile Latinas believed to be on Biden’s list of potential running mates, and a pick that some activists have said would have helped Biden win over Latinos, whose support could be crucial to winning the presidency in November.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
