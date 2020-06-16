Trump to call for increased funding for police training

President Trump plans to sign an executive order Tuesday calling for higher standards for how local police are hired and trained, but it’s unclear whether his directives can or will be enforced.

The White House action comes in response to nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25 and demands for greater curbs on police abuses.

The order is expected to give incentives to local police departments to seek federal grants for training, and to strengthen a national database on police misconduct.

Senior administration officials, who demanded anonymity to discuss the announcement ahead of the president’s noon Rose Garden ceremony, said the policies were developed in consultation with law enforcement leaders. Some families of people killed by police are expected to attend the event.

Advertisement

The limited measures are unlikely to satisfy supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and those calling to “defund” the police or realign their resources. Polls show a majority of Americans believe deep reforms are needed to curb systemic racism in police departments and brutality aimed at Black people.

Trump continues to focus on the need for robust policing rather than activists’ calls to change police tactics and priorities in many communities.

“The overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly,” he said early Monday.

Trump does not intend to acknowledge the role of systemic racism in policing, an official said, adding that the goal is “trying to bring people together with policy that will bring the country forward.”

Advertisement

The president also does not plan to direct the Justice Department to restart “pattern and practice” investigations, a powerful tool for stemming misconduct in local police departments.

One of the officials said the administration feared such a step would “disincentivize police from going to high-crime areas” and would cause crime to rise.

“Just because some bad apples don’t perform their job,” the official said, “that doesn’t mean you throw out the baby with the bathwater.”