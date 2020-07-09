Joe Biden to unveil $700-billion plan to boost American manufacturing

Joe Biden is set to lay out a $700-billion proposal on Thursday aimed at reinvigorating American manufacturing, the first of four planks in his recovery plan to address the current financial instability as well as the economic woes that predate the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, dubbed “Build Back Better,” will be presented at a speech in Dunmore, Pa., where the presumptive Democratic nominee is scheduled to tour a metal works facility. Senior campaign officials gave a preview to reporters on Wednesday evening.

The manufacturing proposal includes spending $300 billion on research and development projects in clean energy, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other fields. He would also commit to $400 billion in his first term for federal procurement of American-made products ranging from clean vehicles to construction materials. The promise of government purchases, the campaign said, will give businesses confidence to hire additional workers.

The campaign did not specify how it would pay for the new spending.

The plan also aims to boost domestic production by tightening rules on what products can be designated “made in America” and updating international trade rules around government procurement. It also includes previously announced measures to manufacture more medical equipment and other critical supplies to battle pandemics, after the U.S. reliance on international supply chains proved to be faulty in the current coronavirus crisis.

For months, the former vice president has signaled a shift in his economic thinking spurred by the public health and financial crises gripping the country. Instead of promising a return to normalcy — which defined his message during the presidential primacy — Biden began talking up bold, transformational change as necessary to address the upheaval brought by the coronavirus. The manufacturing proposal offers a glimpse at how Biden is translating that rhetoric into policy.

Biden’s speech comes one day after his campaign, in a joint effort with his former rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, released policy recommendations for the Democratic Party policy platform. Like Biden’s manufacturing proposal, the recommendations embrace robust government action but steers clear of some of the more sweeping, and controversial, items on progressives’ wish list, such as “Medicare for all,” a Green New Deal or defunding the police.

The framework was created by six task forces comprised of Biden and Sanders allies, which was meant to smooth over lingering tensions from the Democratic primary.

Biden commended their work as “helping build a bold, transformative platform for our party and for our country.”

“And I am deeply grateful to Sen. Sanders,” he said in a statement, “for working together to unite our party, and deliver real, lasting change for generations to come.”

Sanders, acknowledging the policy disputes he had with Biden, also complimented the outcome.

“Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction and substantially improve the lives of working families throughout our country,” he said.

Some in the party’s left flank say they’re heartened by the moves Biden has made so far to follow through on his pledge for aggressive action.

“Biden’s bold moves recently seem less like a political hat tip to progressives and more him rising to this moment we’re living in,” said Adam Green, co-founder of Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a left-leaning group allied with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Green applauded Biden’s manufacturing plan for drawing inspiration from Warren’s proposal to use federal procurement to plow money into American-made products.

The other pillars of Biden’s economic plan, to be detailed in future speeches, include developing clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, building up a workforce of caregivers and educators, and advancing racial equity.