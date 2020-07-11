Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Robert Mueller defends Russia probe, says Roger Stone remains a felon

Robert S. Mueller III in 2013
Robert S. Mueller III, shown in 2013, made his first public statement July 11 about his Russia investigation since last summer.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 11, 2020
3:51 PM
WASHINGTON — 

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

The op-ed in the Washington Post marked Mueller’s first public statement on his investigation since his congressional appearance last July. It represented his firmest defense of the two-year probe whose results have come under attack and even been partially undone by the Trump administration, including the president’s extraordinary move Friday evening to grant clemency to Stone just days before he was due to report to prison.

