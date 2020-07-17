Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoing chemotherapy, says no plans to step down

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg disclosed Friday that she has been undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer since May 19 and reported the treatment is “yielding positive results.”

In a statement released by the court, Ginsburg said a scan taken July 7 showed a “significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease.” Ginsburg has survived four bouts with cancer.

The 87-year-old justice said she has no plans to resign from the court. In her statement, she said she can maintain “an active daily routine” and will continue to “do the job full steam” as a justice.

Last week, the court began its usual summer recess, but the justices have continued to act on a series of emergency appeals involving federal executions and voting rights.