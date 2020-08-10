Trump pulled from news conference after shooting outside White House

President Trump said the Secret Service shot a “suspect” outside the White House on Monday, although it wasn’t clear whether the individual was seeking to attack the president.

The incident forced Trump to abruptly cut off his own news conference, although he later returned.

“It was outside of the White House. Somebody was taken to the hospital. It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said in the White House briefing room.

“I don’t believe anything was breached,” he said, referring to the heavy fencing and armed security around the White House grounds.

Trump did not offer other key details, including the person’s condition.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the world, but the world has always been a dangerous place,” Trump said, while thanking the Secret Service.

The Secret Service confirmed on Twitter that “there has been an officer-involved shooting” in the area outside the White House.

“Law enforcement officials are on the scene,” the agency tweeted during Trump’s news conference, promising to update the public later.

Earlier, Trump had just begun speaking to reporters when he was interrupted by an apparent Secret Service agent, who spoke to Trump in a whisper. Reporters at the White House were ordered not to leave.

Trump said he was kept in the Oval Office until he was told it was safe to return to the briefing room.