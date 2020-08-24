Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle paint a dire picture of the U.S. if Trump loses

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest child, and his girlfriend, former San Francisco First Lady Kimberly Guilfoyle, warned in dark terms of a country in decline if voters do not reelect President Trump as they rallied GOP voters on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“People of faith are under attack. You’re not allowed to go to church, but mass chaos in the streets gets a pass,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s almost like this election is shaping up to be church, work and school vs. rioting, looting and vandalism — or, in the words of Biden and the Democrats, ‘peaceful protesting.’”

Taking a page from his father, who has a propensity for creating nicknames for his rivals, Trump Jr. dubbed Democratic nominee Joe Biden “Beijing Biden” and “the Loch Ness monster of the swamp.”

“For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr., 42, is among the president’s most popular and forceful surrogates on the campaign trail. He also regularly uses his large social media presence to reach out to his father’s supporters. But he is also a controversial figure, routinely pushing out disproven conspiracy theories.

Guilfoyle, whose parents are Puerto Rican and Irish, spoke about her experience as the child of immigrants.

“As a first-generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is,” Guilfoyle said. “My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now, I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream.”

The 51-year-old former Fox news host also railed against Democrats, warning of rioters destroying cities, traffickers spilling across the border and socialist policies taking root in the nation’s schools.

“If you want to see the socialist Biden/Harris future for our country, just take a look at California,” roared Guilfoyle, a San Francisco native. “It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment — and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes.”

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor in Los Angeles and San Francisco, was married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom when he was mayor of San Francisco. Their divorce was finalized in 2006. She appeared on Fox News in various roles between 2006 and 2018 and is now a major fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign. She is among the people in Trump’s circle who have contracted COVID-19.

She became the national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee this year, and she and Trump Jr. often headline fundraising events together.