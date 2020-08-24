Republicans formally nominate Trump for a second term

Republicans formally nominated President Trump for reelection Monday in a roll call vote that kicked off a four-day national convention that will underscore how the GOP has been taken over by an outsider who many insiders sought to undermine just four years ago.

In a sign of his political dominance, Trump faces no opposition from within the party, and the GOP announced Sunday that it would not update its official platform from 2016, proclaiming only that “the Republican Party has and will continue to support the President’s America-first agenda.”

But in a sign of how toxic Trump remains in much of the country, only one of the six most vulnerable Republican senators seeking reelection in swing states this fall, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, is scheduled to take the convention stage this week.

Trump began his first appearance at the nominating convention with unsubstantiated claims that Democrats were trying to rig the election and a suggestion that he would stay in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

“If you want to really drive ‘em crazy, you say 12 more years,” Trump said shortly after Florida, his adopted home state, officially gave him the state’s 122 delegates.

“Be very careful and watch it very carefully because we have to win,” he added, falsely claiming that mail-in voting systems were being used to perpetuate fraud. “It’s not fair and it’s not right and it’s not going to be possible to tabulate, in my opinion.”

Donald Trump Jr., the scion and inheritor of some of the most incendiary and divisive aspects of his father’s politics, is among those scheduled to speak Monday night.

The convention, which opened in Charlotte, N.C., but later will move to Washington, D.C., will feature almost exclusively party elected officials, activists and several of the president’s family members — individuals who have repeatedly demonstrated loyalty and a sometimes sycophantic eagerness to defend and flatter the president.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who ended his 2016 presidential bid ahead of the first primaries claiming that he sought to unite the GOP field in an effort to stop Trump, offered a lengthy speech praising Trump as he officially nominated Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence, who flew to Charlotte to appear in person before delegates, scoffed at Democratic claims last week that “democracy is on the ballot” and offered a rejoinder, reframing the choice for the country.

“I think we all know: The economy is on the ballot. Law and order is on the ballot,” Pence said. “Our most cherished ideals of freedom and free markets are on the ballot — that’s why we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

Trump, who followed Pence on the stage inside the Charlotte Convention Center, planned to appear every night during the televised portion of the convention, although aides said he may not offer detailed remarks until he gives his acceptance speech Thursday from the South Lawn of the White House.

Unlike the Democratic roll call last week, which presented a country-crossing mosaic highlighting America’s diverse population and varied landscapes, the Republican delegates — nearly all of whom were white — attended the convention in person and spoke in front of a white backdrop featuring the convention hashtag.

Following last week’s Democratic National Convention, Trump’s campaign has promised a more optimistic vision for the country, suggesting that the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and other speakers articulated too much criticism of the country for falling short of its founding ideals and framing the election as a critical choice that could determine whether American democracy endures.

It remains unclear how much Trump and other speakers plan to address the multiple crises convulsing the country — the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, deep economic recession and racial unrest.

“This convention is going to highlight how great America has become in less than four years led by President Trump,” said Tim Murtaugh, the president’s campaign communications director, on Monday morning. “While Democrats attack this country, sow division and hold America back, President Trump has made America great again by putting the American people first.”

But that promise belies the dark undertones of Trump’s frequent depictions of a country where Democrats are allowing cities to be overrun by protesters, and his post-election vision of a Biden presidency every bit as dire as the warnings from Democrats last week about a second Trump term.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel echoed that vision Monday morning as she called the convention to order.

“We see suppression of free speech, mob rule instead of the rule of law, elected officials putting politics ahead of public safety,” McDaniel said. “These images are just a preview of what would happen nationwide if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win this election. It does not have to be that way. Donald Trump will always stand for the rule of law. Donald Trump will defend our fundamental freedoms, preserve our American way of life and work day and night to build our economy back to historic levels of growth.”

“While nearly half of the speakers you will hear from are members of the Trump family, you aren’t going to hear much about the plight of American families,” said Kate Bedingfield, a Biden spokeswoman.

She also seized on Trump’s attempts to blame current unrest on Democrats, noting that, in his campaign ads, Trump “likes to make this argument about what life will look like in Joe Biden’s America while quite literally using footage from Donald Trump’s America.”

The RNC’s lineup reflects the discordant aspect of the Trump campaign’s pitch, which will present overt optimism about the country itself and the stories of regular Americans who will espouse the benefits of the president’s policies alongside the fulsome expressions of grievance that have long sustained the president’s politics.

A number of the individuals set to speak Monday night are among the president’s most consistent and zealous defenders on television and in the halls of Congress: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Trump’s most vocal defender during impeachment hearings earlier this year, and Charlie Kirk, the 26-year-old internet provocateur and founder of a group called Turning Point USA.

Additionally, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white St. Louis couple who brandished weapons from the front lawn of their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters earlier this summer, are set to speak about a supposed effort by Democrats and the media to “cancel” them over their behavior, for which both were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Sharing the stage with the McCloskeys will be several Black validators, including Kim Klacik, a GOP congressional candidate from Baltimore who claims Democrats take Black voters for granted and former NFL star Herschel Walker.

Most notably, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will bring Monday’s programming to a close and, according to Murtaugh, is likely to highlight administration efforts to expand opportunity zones, which have offered tax credits for economic development in depressed areas, and also to attack Biden for his past support for policies that he’ll argue have hurt Black Americans, including the 1994 crime bill that led to a massive rise in incarceration rates.

