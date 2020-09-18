Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mitch McConnell says Senate will vote on Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands in front of a microphone
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to act on President Obama’s nomination when conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.
(Cliff Owen / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 18, 2020
6:10 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on President Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it’s an election year.

The Republican Senate leader issued a statement Friday night, about an hour and a half after the Supreme Court announced the liberal justice’s death of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

When conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, also a presidential election year, McConnell refused to act on President Obama’s nomination of U.S. Circuit Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump’s surprising presidential victory.

The 2020 election is 46 days away.

McConnell had earlier said he would move to confirm a Trump nominee if there were a vacancy this year.

