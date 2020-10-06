Vice presidential debate: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris meet Wednesday. Here’s what to expect

President Trump’s brief hospitalization for COVID-19 could raise the stakes for Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Historically, vice presidential debates — like an opening act ahead of the main event — have drawn significantly lower viewership. But with Trump’s illness from COVID-19 and his age, 74, and that of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, there could be more interest as speculation increases over whether Pence or Harris could wind up as president.

With the fate of the next two presidential debates unknown, it also puts pressure on Pence and Harris to make their case.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the debate:

Advertisement

What time is the debate?

The debate starts at 6 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday and will last 90 minutes, with no commercial breaks. It will be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

How do I watch?

Major networks — ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC — will air the debate on TV and stream it on their apps and websites. C-SPAN will air it on TV, its website and its YouTube channel.

Who is moderating?

Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief at USA Today, will moderate the debate.

Advertisement

The majority of moderators in general election debates the last few decades have been prominent broadcast journalists, according to Pew Research Center, with the exception of James Hoge, who was the editor in chief of the Chicago Sun-Times when he moderated the 1976 vice presidential debate between Sens. Walter Mondale and Bob Dole.

Why is there only one vice presidential debate? Do they matter less?

Kind of.

They’re at least watched significantly less than are the presidential debates. In 2016, 37 million people watched the debate between Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine, compared with 66.5 million viewers of the lowest rated of the presidential debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton, according to Pew Research Center.

Advertisement

The exception, according to Pew, was in 2008 when more people watched the vice presidential debate between Biden and then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin than watched any of the debates between Barack Obama and John McCain.

Some have even called for the Commission on Presidential Debates to do away with vice presidential debates entirely.

But this particular matchup has actually gained significance in light of Trump being hospitalized and given steroids and experimental treatment for COVID-19.

“This is going to be well observed, I think,” said Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., a co-chairman of the debate commission.

Advertisement

What safety precautions are being taken?

There were concerns raised about Pence participating in the debate. Pence met with the president in the Oval Office last week — days before Trump tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In a memo Tuesday, Pence’s physician said the vice president had remained healthy and had not had any COVID-19 symptoms. He is being tested daily.

“Pence is not a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Donald J. Trump and senior members of the White House administration,” Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dr. Jesse Schonau said in the memo. He “does not need to quarantine.”

Originally, Pence and Harris were seated seven feet apart. Last week, the debate commission said it would increase the distance between their chairs to 12 feet. The commission said Monday it would use plexiglass to help separate Pence from Harris, after a request from the Biden campaign.

Advertisement

Pence’s team has apparently rejected the plexiglass barrier, according to the Washington Post.

Some experts have called for the debates to go virtual; others have suggested moving them outdoors.

“You reduce the risk of transmission almost 20 times when you’re outdoors,” said Dr. Neha Nanda, medical director of infection prevention and a healthcare epidemiologist at the USC Keck School of Medicine. “In my mind, it’s definitely worth considering.”

If debates continue indoors, Nanda said, it’s important to ensure that there is optimal ventilation inside and that everyone has been tested.

Advertisement

During the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio, those allowed inside tested negative for COVID-19 before entering, according to the Cleveland Clinic, the health advisor to the commission.

There were several requirements in place, including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Although attendees entering the debate hall were masked, the clinic stated, some removed their face coverings once they were seated, including Trump’s family.

This time, anyone who takes off their mask in the debate hall — even candidates’ family members — will be removed, according to Fahrenkopf.

Advertisement

When is the next debate?

If it continues as planned, the second presidential debate will be Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

A third presidential debate is set for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.

“Consideration for the next two are going to depend a lot on how the president’s health is,” Fahrenkopf said.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted, “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!”

Advertisement

Even if Trump is deemed to be healthy enough to debate, Fahrenkopf said, it is unclear whether it would be safe for the president to fly. Trump could be contagious for up to 10 days from when he arrived back to the White House, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Maybe we’ll have to do it virtually; we just don’t know,” Fahrenkopf said. “We’re not there yet. We want to get this one behind us.”