How, when and where to watch the Vance-Walz vice presidential debate

Vice presidential candidates Tim Walz, left, and JD Vance will meet Tuesday night in their only scheduled debate.

CBS News is hosting the debate between Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — two vice presidential hopefuls facing each other Tuesday night.

The two will champion their running mates — former Republican President Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris — as part of their final pitch to voters, just over a month from election day.

Vance, known for his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” served in the Marine Corps before moving to San Francisco and working as a venture capitalist. He returned to his home state of Ohio, where he was elected senator in 2022.

Walz was born in Nebraska and moved to Minnesota as an adult. He served for 24 years in the Army National Guard and as a high school teacher and football coach. He served as a representative in Congress for 12 years before being elected to two terms as governor of Minnesota.

The two will meet at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York for the debate. No audience will be present.

When is the debate?

The debate begins at 6 p.m. PDT.

It will run for 90 minutes, with two four-minute breaks.

How can I watch it?

CBS will be airing the debate on all of its platforms — the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and YouTube.

Most other major networks will air the simulcast of the debate.

Who are the moderators?

CBS News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, along with “Face the Nation” moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate.

How will it work?

In the previous two presidential debates — the first between Trump and President Biden and the second between Trump and Harris — the mechanics of the debate became a heated topic between the two campaigns.

The network said that moderators “reserve the right to turn off candidate microphones.” Otherwise, both candidate microphones will be live.

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer and two minutes to respond to a question. They’ll each get one minute for rebuttals.

Moderators will not fact-check live, but the New York Times reported that CBS plans to have a QR code displayed prominently throughout the debate. The code will send viewers to CBS’ website, where CBS journalists will be fact-checking in real time.

Vance won a coin toss and chose to give the final closing statement.