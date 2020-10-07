Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

Twitter buzzes over a fly in Pence’s hair and speculates about his left eye

A fly sits on the head of Vice President Mike Pence
A fly rests on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the debate against Senator Kamala Harris.
(Eric Baradat / AFP)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Oct. 7, 2020
8:03 PM
During the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, many Twitter users were fixated not on the arguments — but on Mike Pence’s left eye and a fly in his hair.

The eye was red from the moment he took his seat behind a plexiglass barrier. It prompted some on Twitter to question whether it was “COVID eye” — better known as conjunctivitis or “pink eye.”

Some Twitter users were quick to point out that Pence was among more than 100 people who attended the announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination in the White House Rose Garden almost two weeks ago.

“Isn’t pink eye a covid symptom?” one person asked. At least in rare cases, yes.

It’s unclear what was really going on with Pence’s eye. His team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Later, Twitter users focused on a fly that landed on Pence’s head. It appeared for a time to be stuck, until it finally flew away.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

