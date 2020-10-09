Trump’s prescription for COVID-19: Take two Hannitys and call me in the morning

Many patients spend their convalescence chatting with friends on the phone or binge-watching guilty pleasures on television.

Four days after he checked himself out of the hospital for a worrying case of COVID-19, President Trump is mixing that formula up: giving interviews to friendly TV and radio anchors, dropping the F-bomb and complaining that even his longtime supporters in the media don’t treat him fairly anymore.

Since taking office, Trump has always relied on calls to credulous Fox News hosts and Rush Limbaugh, where he got unstinting support and preached mostly to his base. But now, confined to the White House while recovering, Trump is trying to resuscitate his flagging reelection campaign and infected body on live television.

Trump called in to a “virtual rally” on Limbaugh’s radio show for two hours Friday then planned to appear on Mark Levin’s talk show, and then later let a Fox contributor, Dr. Marc Seigel, question him from afar in a faux medical exam on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time show.

Advertisement

The second day of his Fox News blitz — Trump also did two one-hour calls to Fox hosts on Thursday and plans another on Sunday — underscores how his close media ties have enabled him to remain in an information bubble, where even his most outlandish claims are taken seriously and sometimes promoted.

In one interview, he falsely and audaciously accused Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, of executing a baby. He also raged against two of his most loyal Cabinet officers — Atty. Gen. William Barr and Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo — and vilified Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic nominee for vice president and the first Asian American and Black woman on a national ticket, as a “monster.”

Even as Fox gave Trump a daylong soapbox 25 days before the election, he groused to Limbaugh that Fox was “no longer the same” since Roger Ailes, the network’s founder, died in 2017.

Changes at Fox were “the biggest difference” for his campaign, compared towith 2016, Trump declared, not acknowledging the role of the pandemic that has killed 212,000 Americans this year. He then ticked through a list of the Fox anchors he liked and disliked.

Advertisement

After Limbaugh began his broadcast by playing “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Trump’s rally walk-up music, and a recording of rallygoers chanting “We love you,” Trump reprised his hyperbolic boasts and grievances against Democrats and most other media.

“They don’t cover any good stuff with me,” the president complained.

When the topic turned to Iran, Trump used a profanity and warned Tehran not to cause trouble or the U.S. would “do things to you that have never been done before.” The obscenity was not played on Limbaugh’s syndicated radio show but was heard online by his paid subscribers.

The White House has refused all week to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus, and Trump declined again to put that information out.

Advertisement

Trump said he hoped to campaign in Florida on Saturday and Pennsylvania on Sunday, though those events have not been scheduled. His press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, would not say if Trump needs to test negative before he returns to the campaign trail to avoid infecting anyone.

“There are medical tests underway that will ensure that when POTUS is back out there, he won’t be able to transmit the virus,” she said on Fox.

On Thursday, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump appeared on track to be able to safely return to public life on Saturday. Earlier this week, Conley said Trump would need to stay in isolation until at least Monday, and he did not explain why he moved up the timeline.

The White House has said nothing about First Lady Melania Trump’s health since she tested positive for the coronavirus eight days ago and tweeted that she had mild symptoms.

Advertisement

Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, did not respond Friday to questions about her recovery, saying in an email only, “She’s doing well.”