Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Fact-checking the final Trump-Biden presidential debate

This year's campaign will have two debates rather than three. President Trump would not take part in a second, virtual forum.
This year’s campaign will only feature two presidential debates rather than the usual three after President Trump refused to participate in a second, virtual forum.
(AP)
By Chris MegerianStaff Writer 
Oct. 22, 2020
6:15 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off for the second and final debate of the presidential campaign on Thursday night in Nashville. The first one featured a deluge of falsehoods, half-truths and outright lies — mostly from Trump — and this one will likely be no different.

We will provide fact-checks throughout the 90-minute encounter, right here.

No, it was not “expected” that 2 million would die from COVID-19.

Trump: “2.2 million people, modeled out, were expected to die.”

Advertisement

This statement falsely draws from early estimates about the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the White House projected that between 1.5 million and 2.2 million people could die, if there were no precautions taken — no social distancing, no lockdowns, no masks. With such interventions, the projection showed, the death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000. Virtually no one expected that no action would be taken.

Seven months later, with more than 220,000 dead and public health experts warning about a new wave of cases, the country looks likely to blow past 240,000 lives lost. A Columbia University study released this week said there were 130,000 to 210,000 avoidable COVID-19 deaths — far from the triumph that Trump claims.

Politics
Chris Megerian

Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement