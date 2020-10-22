Fact-checking the final Trump-Biden presidential debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing off for the second and final debate of the presidential campaign on Thursday night in Nashville. The first one featured a deluge of falsehoods, half-truths and outright lies — mostly from Trump — and this one will likely be no different.

We will provide fact-checks throughout the 90-minute encounter, right here.

No, it was not “expected” that 2 million would die from COVID-19.

Trump: “2.2 million people, modeled out, were expected to die.”

This statement falsely draws from early estimates about the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the White House projected that between 1.5 million and 2.2 million people could die, if there were no precautions taken — no social distancing, no lockdowns, no masks. With such interventions, the projection showed, the death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000. Virtually no one expected that no action would be taken.

Seven months later, with more than 220,000 dead and public health experts warning about a new wave of cases, the country looks likely to blow past 240,000 lives lost. A Columbia University study released this week said there were 130,000 to 210,000 avoidable COVID-19 deaths — far from the triumph that Trump claims.

