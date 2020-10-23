Final presidential Trump-Biden debate scores more than 55 million viewers

The second and final presidential debate between President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden attracted more than 55 million viewers Thursday, but will fall short of the audience for their first meeting.

Preliminary Nielsen data for the broadcast from Belmont University in Nashville includes ABC, CBS, NBC and the three major cable news channels. A final figure including the other outlets that carried the debate will be issued later today.

The final number for the first debate on Sept. 29 was 73.1 million viewers. Second presidential debates typically draw a smaller audience than the first.

Trump and Biden are only meeting twice as their Oct. 15 meeting was cancelled due to the president’s unwillingness to do the event remotely after he contracted COVID-19.

The second event, moderated by NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, was praised for its civility relative to the chaotic first debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates muted the microphone of the candidate not speaking during the two minute statements at the start of each segment.

The candidates mostly battled over the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, energy policy, health care and the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter.

The result was far fewer interruptions and a more substantive discussion of issues. Welker earned kudos as a moderator and even earned an on-stage complement from Trump despite his social media criticisms of her in the days leading up to the event.

“I’m jealous,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said on the air last night after the debate. Wallace had the unenviable task of controlling the candidates during the first debate without the benefit of audio guardrails.

Fox News had the most viewers for the second debate with 14.8 million viewers, followed by ABC (10.8 million), NBC (10.2 million), CNN (7.2 million), MSNBC (6.7 million) and CBS (5.5 million viewers).

