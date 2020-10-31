Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump gains ground over Biden in Iowa, poll finds. Ernst leads in a tight Senate race

Four-photo collage of President Trump, Joe Biden, Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield and Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst
President Trump, clockwise from upper left, Joe Biden, Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield and Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst.
(Associated Press)
By Seema MehtaStaff Writer 
Share
DETROIT — 

President Trump has recovered ground in Iowa, leading Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 7 points, according to a new Iowa Poll released Saturday night by the Des Moines Register/Mediacom.

The candidates were tied in September at 47% each, but in the new poll, Trump leads Biden 48% to 41%.

The president’s improved standing is because he narrowed the gender gap and increased his support among independents, pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Register.

However, she cautioned, “Neither candidate hits 50%, so there’s still some play here.”

Advertisement

The survey was conducted Oct. 26 to 29 and has a margin of error in either direction of 3.4 points.

Iowa has traditionally been a swing state — it twice voted for Barack Obama before flipping in 2016 and supporting Trump. But the president’s margin was so large there — more than 9 points, greater than his margin in Texas — that few political observers were paying the state and its six electoral votes much attention in the early stages of the campaign.

That changed as the polling grew tighter this year. Both campaigns started advertising there — Biden has spent $4.7 million there since late September; Trump and the Republican National Committee have spent $1.1 million on ads since late October, according to Advertising Analytics.

Vice President Mike Pence and Biden were in Des Moines on Friday; Trump is scheduled to visit Dubuque on Sunday.

Advertisement

The poll also showed Sen. Joni Ernst leading Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield for the first time this year, 46% to 42%. The race is among those that could determine control of the Senate.

Times staff writer Michael Finnegan contributed to this report.

Politics

Essential Politics: How to watch election night like a pro

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2020, file photo shows election workers sorting ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. Despite massive turnout for early voting, elections are going pretty smoothly in the battleground state of Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Politics

Essential Politics: How to watch election night like a pro

At the end of an election season that has broken all records for provoking anxiety among Americans, here are three guides to watching the final phase.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement