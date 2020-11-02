Trump suggests he will fire Fauci, nation’s top disease expert, amid the pandemic

President Trump suggested he would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, during a late-night rally on Sunday in Florida.

During his speech, the president falsely claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 people in the U.S., is “rounding the turn” and complained that the news was covering it too much. Then the crowd started to chant “Fire Fauci.”

“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election please,” Trump said, sparking roars of approval from the audience. “I appreciate the advice.”

Fauci has been increasingly critical of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, warning in a recent interview with the Washington Post that the country is facing “a whole lot of hurt” as winter approaches.

However, it’s unclear if Trump has the ability to fire Fauci, because he’s not a presidential appointee.