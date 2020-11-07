Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Where were you when Joe Biden was declared the 2020 election winner?

People in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to CNN calling the presidential race in Joe Biden’s favor Saturday in Washington, D.C.
(Alex Brandon/AP)
By Matt PearceStaff Writer 
When media outlets projected Joe Biden to clinch enough electoral votes to secure the presidency, many Americans who voted for the president-elect reacted with joy. Revelers danced in the street and screamed out of their apartment windows across the country.

As we chronicle this historic moment, we want to hear from you. Tell us where you were when you heard the news and how you reacted.

Matt Pearce

Matt Pearce is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential election.

