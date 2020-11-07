Where were you when Joe Biden was declared the 2020 election winner?
When media outlets projected Joe Biden to clinch enough electoral votes to secure the presidency, many Americans who voted for the president-elect reacted with joy. Revelers danced in the street and screamed out of their apartment windows across the country.
As we chronicle this historic moment, we want to hear from you. Tell us where you were when you heard the news and how you reacted.
