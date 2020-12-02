Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Mark Kelly to become Arizona senator today

Mark Kelly sits at a table
Mark Kelly, speaking with staff at El Pueblo Activity Center on Sept. 17, 2019, replaces Republican Martha McSally in the U.S. Senate.
(Josh Galemore / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
PHOENIX — 

Democrat Mark Kelly is scheduled to take his seat in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday after Arizona officials formalized his victory.

Kelly is taking office more than a month ahead of others who won November Senate races because it was a special election to finish the last two years of the term of John McCain, who died in 2018.

The GOP’s Senate majority will fall to 52 members when Kelly replaces Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to McCain’s seat but lost to Kelly in the election.

Control of the next Senate will come down to two runoff elections in Georgia. If Democrats win both, the Senate would be split 50-50, and incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.

