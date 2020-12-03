Georgia Senate Runoffs

Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Times coverage of the runoff elections for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. The votes are to be held January 5. There are 4 stories. Politics Tumult in Georgia signals Trump’s post-presidency challenge for GOP Politics Tumult in Georgia signals Trump’s post-presidency challenge for GOP Republicans need Trump to boost turnout for Georgia’s Senate runoffs, but his attacks on state GOP leaders and false claim of vote fraud risk backfiring on the party. Politics As Georgia GOP feuds over Trump loss, might it hurt party turnout for Senate runoffs? Politics As Georgia GOP feuds over Trump loss, might it hurt party turnout for Senate runoffs? With Georgia’s GOP feuding since Joe Biden won there, a question looms: Can it unite to help two senators win runoffs that will decide which party runs the Senate? Politics Georgia’s Senate candidates run as dynamic duos. Will it work? Politics Georgia’s Senate candidates run as dynamic duos. Will it work? Both Republican and Democratic camps in Georgia embrace running as teams, framing their campaigns around what they can accomplish — or stop — together. Politics Georgia to decide Senate control — and shape of Biden presidency Politics Georgia to decide Senate control — and shape of Biden presidency Georgia finds itself holding a referendum on a national question: Which party should control the Senate? The stakes are high for Biden.